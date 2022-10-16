Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $45.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 101,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

