Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

