CIBC Cuts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$6.75

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDT opened at C$5.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.54. The firm has a market cap of C$310.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$576.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.10 million. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

