CIBC Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$37.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Finning International Stock Performance

FTT opened at C$25.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$23.46 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Director Christopher William Patterson acquired 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,265.50.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

