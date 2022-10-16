CIBC Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$29.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.03. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$24.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.70.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

