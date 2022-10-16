Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

In other Cinedigm news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

