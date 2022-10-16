Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.19.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.