CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNX. Bank of America decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CNX Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.84 million. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

