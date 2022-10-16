Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 52.2% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

