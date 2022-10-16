Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

