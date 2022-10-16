Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.