Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.47% of Conformis worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Conformis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFMS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conformis Stock Performance

Conformis stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.