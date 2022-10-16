Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covestro in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COVTY. DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

COVTY opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

