Cowen Trims Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Target Price to $32.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $681.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 40.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

