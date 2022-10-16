Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $98.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $133.15 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

