Credit Suisse Group Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$7.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Cormark reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.43.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

CG stock opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.43. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

