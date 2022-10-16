Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $6.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYXT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth $147,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

