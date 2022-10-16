Credit Suisse Group Cuts Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target to $2.75

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $2.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
NYSE ELVT opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
