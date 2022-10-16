Credit Suisse Group Cuts Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target to $2.75

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $2.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Elevate Credit Price Performance

NYSE ELVT opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 94.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 44.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.