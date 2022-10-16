Credit Suisse Group Cuts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $9.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RWT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 418.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 68,224 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $323,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

