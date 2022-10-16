Credit Suisse Group Cuts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $22.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $22.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
STWD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
