Credit Suisse Group Trims AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Target Price to $7.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MITT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.28%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.