Credit Suisse Group Trims CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Target Price to $11.00

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CURO. TheStreet cut CURO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CURO Group Trading Down 5.4 %

CURO Group stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

CURO Group Announces Dividend

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.07 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Articles

