Credit Suisse Group Trims Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Target Price to $13.50

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

