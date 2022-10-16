Credit Suisse Group Trims Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Target Price to $7.25

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.26%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

