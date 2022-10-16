Credit Suisse Group Trims Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Target Price to $12.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IVR opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.