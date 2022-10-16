Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 1,341 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.