Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE CRH opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

