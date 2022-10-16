Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $381.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

