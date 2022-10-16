Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 30,516 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

