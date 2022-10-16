Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 710 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,846 shares of company stock worth $40,884,728 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Price Performance

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.94.

Shares of HSY opened at $222.71 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.