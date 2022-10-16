Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 9,300 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $221,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,362. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

