Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

