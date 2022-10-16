Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

