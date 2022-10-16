Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

FAST opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

