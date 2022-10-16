Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 635,582 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

