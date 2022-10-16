Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $144.52 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.