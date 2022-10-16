Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TDC. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $29.46 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

