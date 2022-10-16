Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,723 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,870,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,955,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 407,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

