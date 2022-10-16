Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $515.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Qiagen Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.