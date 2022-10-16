Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $233,048,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

