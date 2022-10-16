Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.58.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

