Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after buying an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

