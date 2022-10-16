Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.91.

AJG opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

