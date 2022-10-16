Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,117.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,226.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

