Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 709,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 in the last three months. 73.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $546.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

