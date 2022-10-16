D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 395 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $1,217,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

