D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,007 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.