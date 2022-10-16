D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 906 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

