D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.24 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,945.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

