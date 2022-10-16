D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.